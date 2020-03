FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters at his Capitol office, in Sacramento, Calif. California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label. Newsom announced Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, he wants California to contract with generic drug companies to make prescription medications on behalf of the state so it can sell them to the public. He said the goal is to lower prices by increasing competition in the generic market. State lawmakers must approve the plan before it can take effect. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

UPDATE: According to Governor Newsom, currently, there are 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, increasing the numbers by 14%. The California governor said at this time, there are six COVID-19 related deaths.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials are providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.