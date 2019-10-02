Gov. Newsom vetoes artificial intelligence bill from Assemblyman Rudy Salas

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies like Uber and Lyft and to workers across other industries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by Assemblyman Rudy Salas relating to artificial intelligence.

AB 594 would have required the Government Operations Agency’s Department of Technology to adopt guidelines by Jan. 1, 2021 to govern the use and implementation of artificial intelligence in state government.

The bill would also have allowed the department to designate a position to evaluate the use of artificial intelligence in state government and advise the department director on how to incorporate AI into state technology plans, policies and standards.

Newsom’s office announced on Wednesday that the bill had been vetoed.