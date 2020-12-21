Gov. Newsom: Stay-at-home orders likely to be extended in most regions

UPDATE: Gov. Newsom said based on current trends in ICU bed capacity, the stay-at-home order affecting most California regions is likely to be extended.

The three-week order was set to expire on Dec. 28 in the San Joaquin Valley region, which currently has 0 percent ICU capacity and was one of the first regions to fall under the order. The state had previously said regions must have an ICU capacity of 15 percent or better to exit the order.

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news conference comes on the heels of the news that Newsom would be quarantining after it was reported that he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.