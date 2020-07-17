Newsom: Schools can’t physically reopen unless county off state watchlist for 14 straight days

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during his daily news briefing in Rancho Cordova, Calif. California’s major deal for hundreds of millions of N95 respirator masks hit a delay in its federal certification process, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as he promised details of the contract would soon be made public. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

UPDATE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines today for schools as they plan for how they will operate in the upcoming school year.

According to the guidance, schools can only offer in-person learning if their county has been off the state monitoring list for at least 14 consecutive days. Schools in counties that remain on the list will have to operate using distance learning only.

In counties where schools are allowed to open, they must follow several protocols, including having all staff and students in third grade and up wear masks, conduct temperature checks, maintain physical distancing and regularly test staff.

NEW 📍Governor Newsom outlined CA’s #COVID19 Plan for schools:



📊Safe in-person school based on local health data

😷Mask requirements

↔️ Physical distancing & other adaptations

🧪Regular testing & dedicated contact tracing

💻Rigorous distance learning



➡️https://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/TvkIe3PH0B — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 17, 2020

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press briefing at noon today to provide updated COVID-19 guidance for California schools.

Some local school districts have opted to offer distance learning only in the beginning of the upcoming school year due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, including the Kern High School District and the Bakersfield City School District.