Gov. Newsom releases guidelines allowing places of worship to open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines today allowing places of worship to resume service.

According to the guidelines, places of worship must limit attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower. This will be in effect for the first 21 days of a county public health department’s approval of religious services and cultural ceremonies activities at places of worship within their jurisdictions.

After the 21 days is up, the California Department of Public Health, in consultation with county

Departments of Public Health, will review and assess the impact of these limits on public health provide further direction, according to the guidelines.

To reopen for religious services and funerals, places of worship must implement the following safety procedures:

Establish and implement a COVID-19 prevention plan for every location, train staff on the plan, and regularly evaluate workplaces for compliance.

Train employees and volunteers on COVID-19, including how to prevent it from spreading and which underlying health conditions may make individuals more susceptible to contracting the virus.

Implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Set physical distancing guidelines

Recommend that staff and guests wear cloth face coverings

Screen staff for temperature and symptoms at the beginning of their shifts.

Set parameters around or consider eliminating singing and group recitations. These activities dramatically increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. For this reason, congregants engaging in singing, particularly in the choir, and group recitation should wear face coverings at all times and when possible, these activities should be conducted outside with greater than six-foot distancing.

The guidelines say concerts, holiday events and other large gatherings should stay canceled for the moment and that churches shouldn’t offer self-service food services and potlucks to avoid contamination.

To see the full list of rules, visit here.

In addition to the church guidelines, the California Department of Health announced today that in-store shopping has been allowed statewide, not just for counties that have already been given clearance to move further into Phase 2.