Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to COVID-19

News

by: Justin Walker

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update Monday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news conference comes on the heels of new restrictions taking effect for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley that shut down personal services, bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation.

The rules were triggered when available capacity in the regions’ intensive care units fell below 15%.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News