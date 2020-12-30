UPDATE: State lays out new school plan, aims for return to in-person instruction in early spring

UPDATE: The state is implementing a new plan for schools aimed at having all schools open for in-person instruction in early spring, Gov. Newsom announced today.

The state has released a Safe Schools for All Plan for K-12 schools aiming to begin bringing students back to campus beginning with the youngest and most high-need students, such as special education, homeless and foster youth.

As part of the phased approach, students up through second grade would be among the first groups of students to be allowed back on campus, according to the state.

“In the midst of this pandemic, my administration is focused on getting students back into the classroom in a way that leads with student and teacher health,” Newsom said. “By focusing on a phased approach with virus mitigation and prevention at the center, we can begin to return our kids to school to support learning needs and restore the benefits of in-person instruction. It’s especially important for our youngest kids, those with disabilities, those with limited access to technology at home and those who have struggled more than most with distance learning.”

Elementary schools will be allowed to reopen if they submit a COVID-19 Safety Plan for both local and state officials. The local health department can disapprove of the plan within five days of receiving it, according to the state.

Once opened, Newsom said officials will monitor and enforce the state guidance as well as provide support.

A county must have a seven-day average case rate of less than 28 cases per 100,000 people per day in order for schools to reopen, according to the state.

Newsom said distance learning will still remain an option for schools once they resume in-person instruction.

Newsom said that in January, the state will propose immediate action in the budget for $2 billion in funding to help cover the costs of reopening schools.

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom provides an update Wednesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.