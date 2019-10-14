Gov. Newsom calls on PG&E to compensate customers after power shutoffs

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has signed a law giving child sexual assault victims more time to file lawsuits. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on Pacific Gas and Electric to compensate residential and commercial customers after last week’s power shutoffs.

Newsom said on Monday that the utility company be held accountable for last week’s shutoffs, which impacted around 800,000 customers. He urged PG&E to give an automatic credit or rebate of $100 per residential customer and $250 per business.

Newsom also sent a letter to California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer to confirm that the commission will be conducting an inquiry and review of PG&E’s handling of the shutoffs.

“Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E’s greed and neglect,” Newsom said in a statement. “PG&E’s mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes – prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment.”

In July, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1054, which established new requirements for PG&E to improve safety and address decades of mismanagement. The bill requires the CPUC to require investor-owned utilities to make investments in wildfire protection and response.

On Monday, Batjer ordered PG&E to take several corrective actions in light of communication, coordination and management issues the agency identified during last week’s power shutoff.

“Failures in execution, combined with the magnitude of this PSPS event, created an unacceptable situation that should never be repeated,” she said. “The scope, scale, complexity, and overall impact to people’s lives, businesses and the economy of this action cannot be understated.”

Some of the corrective actions outlined in a letter Batjer sent PG&E include speeding up the power restoration process to less than 12 hours, developing systems and protocols to make sure the PG&E website is available during high-volume times and establishing a more effective communication strategy and partnership with county officials.

Batjer also directed PG&E to perform an after-action review of the operation and file it with the CPUC by Oct. 17, including providing updates on how it is addressing the corrective actions.