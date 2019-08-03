Gov. Newsom calls for stricter gun laws after Gilroy shooting

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom this week acknowledged even with gun laws as strict as California’s, they only may be as strong as those of nearby states.

Investigators say the gunman in the Gilroy shooting legally bought the assault rifle in Nevada.

“The Nevada Governor I keep exchanging voicemails , and I just want to acknowledge the Nevada Governor reached out to me right away, couldn’t have been more gracious, left a message, text, anything I can do, which I really appreciated,” Newsom said.

Federal Data shows in recent years, in more than half of California crime scenes, the guns recovered were from out of state, Nevada being the second largest supplier.

KRON4 reached out to Gov. Steve Sisolak for comment but did not hear back Friday.

He tweeted earlier this week condolences to the Gilroy community.

Newsom says the federal government needs to take control.

“We need a national background check system, we need to close the gun show loopholes,” Newsom said. “We need to address the absurdity that you can’t even rent a car at 19 let alone drink, but you can buy a weapon of war and gun down 12-15 people, it’s absurd, it’s extremism. The current debate in this country is not adequate to address another crisis.”