Gov. Newsom appoints 2 new judges to Kern County Superior Court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed two new judges to the Kern County Superior Court.

The first is 41-year-old Lisa M. Pacione of Lancaster. She has served as a commissioner at the Kern County Superior Court since March. She was a sole practitioner from 2002 to 2021 and earned Juris Doctor and Master of Laws degrees from the Pepperdine University School of Law.

Pacione, a Democrat, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Louie L. Vega, according to the state.

Elizabet Rodriguez, 43 of Bakersfield, was also appointed to serve as a judge in the court. She has served as a deputy public defender at the Kern County Public Defender’s Office since 2016. She was a senior associate at Schools Legal Service in 2016 and served as a deputy public defender at the Public Defender’s Office from 2013 to 2016.

The state said Rodriguez was an associate at the Gonzalez Law Group from 2009 to 2013 and served as a deputy district attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2009. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State University, College of Law.

Rodriguez, a Democrat, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John L. Fielder.