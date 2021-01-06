Gov. Newsom announces plan to provide $600 in direct payments to low-income Californians

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a COVID-19 testing facility in Valencia, Calif. As California Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs whom to appoint to the Senate to fulfill the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term, he’s facing pressure to name a Latino or a Black woman. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that the state is planning to send $600 in direct payments to low-income Californians.

In combination with the federal stimulus, around four million Californians who make $30,000 annually or less would be eligible to receive up to $1,200 in relief. The state stimulus will also help Californians who were excluded from the federal stimulus, such as undocumented workers.

Payments are expected to go out to residents beginning in February, Newsom said.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Newsom said. “This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support – for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief.”

The state said the stimulus would refund $600 to all 2019 taxpayers who received a California Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020 as well as to 2020 taxpayers with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers who are eligible for and receive the CalEITC in 2021.

Californians with annual incomes of $30,000 or less may be eligible for the CalEITC. The state said focusing on CalEITC recipients allows for a timely identification of and distribution to residents.

Newsom is also calling for an extension of eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and ensuring that California’s $2.6 billion share of federal rental assistance is distributed quickly based on the greatest need.

Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic and pay at least 25 percent of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.

Both items are part of the governor’s 2021-22 budget proposal.