Gov. Newsom announces changes for DMV ahead of day of training for current employees

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced upcoming changes to the DMV that will focus on decreasing wait times and increasing the number of self-serve kiosks. But, the governor warned the changes won’t immediately solve long wait times and other issues.

The governor’s “strike team” to improve the efficiency of the DMV said the kiosks, accepting credit cards and having pop-ups at businesses would be needed to help Californians sign up for Real I.D.

The governor warned about an upcoming influx of DMV customers. Up to 28 million people may want Real IDs before the October 2020 deadline to fly with a driver’s license.

DMV leaders said they department will start hiring about 1,900 new employees — most of them temporary.

The changes announced coincide with DMV employees getting extra training on Wednesday.

All DMV offices will be on a half-day schedule for “Operation Excellence: DMV Training.”

DMV locations open at 1 p.m.

The delay is happening so employees can prepare to process Real I.D. requests as well as a refresher on customer service training.