BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gosford Road is closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a train Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gosford Road and Pacheco Road around 6:30 a.m. Southbound Gosford Road is closed at Harris Road. Northbound Gosford Road lanes are closed at District Road, according to the CHP Incident Information Page.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection will be closed for an unspecified amount of time. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.