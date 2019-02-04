Goldens gather in Golden, Colorado
(KUSA) - Well over 1,000 Golden Retrievers gathered together in Golden, Colorado Sunday in celebration of International Golden Retriever day.
They also tried to retrieve the win for the most goldens in one place at one time.
Organizers at least 1,500 dogs attended the event, which would likely make it a world record.
