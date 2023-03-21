BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe has been started to pay for the funeral expenses of a woman killed in a vehicle crash last week.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, a total of $21,545 had been raised toward the fundraiser’s goal of $20,000 to pay the costs of burying 20-year-old Cindy Rosales, according to the GoFundMe page.

Rosales was traveling from Tehachapi to Bakersfield for an appointment when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over on Highway 58 in the Caliente area. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

To donate, click here.