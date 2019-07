A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a truck in East Bakersfield.

The 13-year-old was identified as Alejandro Vargas Jr.

He was hit at about 7 p.m. on Niles Street at Park Drive on June 30, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Family described Vargas as an outgoing, confident kid. He was also viewed as a father figure to his younger siblings.

You can donate to it using this link.