BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American Heart Association’s Go Red Por tu Corazón campaign held its A tu Salud event on Sunday.

The event, aimed at encouraging Latinas to take charge of their heart health, was held at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Youth Center. The campaign included health screenings, healthy cooking and fitness demonstrations, health and wellness resources and more.

To learn more about Go Red Por tu Corazón, visit https://bit.ly/2pOGYmM.