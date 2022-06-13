BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Gleaners is teaming up with local oil companies once again for a friendly food-drive competition.

The annual “Oil Can Do it Food Drive” is Thursday from 5 to 9:30am at 900 Old River Road.

They are asking the community to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations to help replenish the shelves at the Food Bank, which helps feed those in need in Kern County. Over 232,000 pounds of food was collected last year thanks to Aera, Chevron, API and CRC.

Chevron won last year’s competition and raised nearly $38,000.