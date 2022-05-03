BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Give Big Kern” is an opportunity for all of Kern County to come together as one community.

Today more than half a million dollars already has been raised for local nonprofits.. but it’s not over yet.



The Kern Community Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser that brings hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities all giving back throughout golden empire.

It’s “Give Big Kern” and this event brings attention, visibility and sustainability to local charities throughout the county. But it’s not just about the money it’s about the opportunity for the community to come together.

“You can volunteer your time,” Arron Falk the CEO of “Give Big Kern” said. “Now every donation is great whether it’s five dollars or 500 dollars but you some people have time as well. We are accepting volunteer hours.”

Halt Rescue partnered with multiple businesses and raffled expensive gift baskets to make today a special one with their adoptable dogs.

“This year we’re trying to raise money to help people who can’t afford medical expenses for their dogs,” Patricia Irwin the founder of Halt Rescue said.

Another group, Aspiranet Bakersfield focused on providing transitional housing programs to youth coming out of foster care and probation systems.

“Fresco is our sponsor this year and what they are doing is they are donating 10 percent of all sales when you mention Aspiranent but you must mention Aspiranet,” Reyna Burbank said.

“Give Big Bakersfield” hosts a live leaderboard of all the different nonprofits with total donations they’re bringing in throughout the day.

“If you know about a non profit please support us because we really need the help,” Burbank said. “These non profits are what make Kern County stronger but also resilient in times of need and this is the time we need you.”