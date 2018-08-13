Give a ‘Pint for a Pass’ to Kern County Fair

The Kern County Fair is coming to town Sept. 19.

We’ve got a way for you to get into the fair for free, all while helping a good cause. For the sixth year in a row, Houchin Community Blood Bank is teaming up with the Kern County Fair for the “Pint For a Pass” Blood Drive.

You can get a free adult ticket by rolling up your sleeve and donating blood.  The drive runs through Sept. 19. Visit either of these locations to donate:

  • Houchin Blood Bank
    5901 Truxton Avenue
     
  • Houchin Blood Bank
    11515 Bolthouse Drive

For more information, https://www.kerncountyfair.com/events/2018/pint4pass.

