Giumarra Vineyards CEO, John Giumarra Jr, dies at 78

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John Giumarra, Jr, a giant in Kern County’s agriculture industry has died at the age of 78.

Giumarra Jr. Died Sunday afternoon of natural causes.

He was the president and CEO of Giumarra Vineyards, one of California’s leading producers of table grapes.

Giumarra held a law degree from Stanford and practiced law in Southern California before moving to Bakersfield to join his family’s farming operation.

He was elected president and CEO of the business by company shareholders in 2015, but spent much of his life working to grow the business.

Giumarra was a family man with a vibrant smile and was an avid golfer. He loved his farming life, his family and his employees.

The Giumarra family declined comment Monday and are asking for privacy as they mourn Giumarra’s death.

Funeral arrangements are pending.