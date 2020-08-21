GET offering free rides due to poor air quality concerns as result of wildfires

Golden Empire Transit is offering free rides for Bakersfield residents due to hazardous air quality concerns as smoke from hundreds of wildfires continues to burn throughout the state.

The free rides will be available Friday, and include all GET fixed-routes and GET-A-Lift rides, the company announced Thursday.

GET is offering the free rides to encourage people to avoid using their own vehicles in order to prevent the further pollution of local air, GET said in a press release.

More than a hundred wildfires are burning throughout California, sending a smoky haze to engulf the central valley.