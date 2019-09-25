GET increasing bus fares starting next month

Golden Empire Transit bus users will have to start paying a little extra for their rides starting next month.

GET has announced that it is slightly increasing its fares starting on Oct. 1. Single rides will cost $1.65 while day passes will be $3.30. The 15-day and monthly passes will each see $3 increases, rising to $30 and $45, respectively.

GET is also slightly increasing its reduced fares and premium fares. The last time fares were increased was in 2017.

The GET District said the increases are necessary to fund improvements to the system, such as new buses and construction of a CSUB transit center, which is set to be completed next spring.

“Providing high-quality public transportation that is affordable to everyone in Bakersfield is imperative to GET,” said GET CEO Karen King. To see a full list of prices and other information, visit getbus.org/fares-and-passes.