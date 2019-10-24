GET holding food distribution event tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit is holding its quarterly food distribution on Friday.

The distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. behind the Self-Help Federal Credit Union, 2100 H St. Residents will be able to get nonperishable items as well as produce and dairy products. Residents are encouraged to begin lining up early for the distribution.

“Our goal is to distribute food four times a year to make a real impact on the lives of our neighbors who don’t always know where their next meal is coming from,” said GET CEO Karen King.

The event will also include a resource fair, during which organizations such as Adventist Health and Child Support Services will provide information and free services.

The distribution is being held in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.