GET holding food distribution event tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will hold its next food distribution event on Friday.

The distribution will take place at 9 a.m. behind the Self Help Federal Credit Union, located at 2100 H St. In addition to nonperishable items, families in need will also be able to get produce and dairy products provided by the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank.

“Our goal is to distribute food four times a year to impact the lives of people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said GET CEO Karen King.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the distribution, as it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Besides food, several local agencies will be on hand to provide free information and services as part of a resource fair during the distribution event.

For more information, call GET at 661-324-9874.