Get free tax help through VITA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tax season is officially underway and Kern County organizations want to make sure you get back what you deserve.

“Take all the help you can get,” said Jacqueline Guerra. “There are so many resources out there.”

Guerra oversees the VITA program at the Community Action Partnership of Kern. The program provides free tax preparation to low and medium-income families. She’s a big advocate of getting you the refund you deserve because it’s a tax credit that got her where she’s at now.

“I was on top of my game and then things just went south with one bad choice and eventually led me to homelessness,” said Guerra.

With her kids as a motivation, Guerra eventually got a job through America’s Job Center. She was then able to file taxes.

“With the help, I set a goal and I was able to get a car, fix my credit and eventually land into housing with my kids where I’ve been now for two years,” said Guerra.

According to the IRS, 20% of residents do not claim their refunds because of misinformation.

“File even if it’s not necessary because those are the people missing their taxes the most,” said Guerra.

If you earned less than $60,000 in the previous year, you may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit

If you have a child under the age of 17, you may qualify for up to $2,000 per child.

If you made less than $56,000 you can have your taxes prepared for free from the Kern Vita Partnership.

“It’s what started me back on the road to this professional lifestyle, this financially stable conditions for my kids,” said Guerra.

Last year CAPK assisted 5,113 clients with VITA, securing over $8 million in refunds.

“Just expose the credits available that people are entitled to and make awareness that people can get back on their feet with these credits,” said Guerra.