GET employees handing out umbrellas to riders today to help protect them amid heat wave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit operation supervisors will be handing UV-protected umbrellas to riders today to help protect them from the sun and heat while waiting at bus stops.

GET said it encourages riders to protect themselves from the sun during this week’s heat wave by staying in an air-conditioned indoor location or shade as much as possible, drinking plenty of water and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

“We care about the health and safety of our riders and during this current heat wave we want to make sure we do what we can to protect them as they are trying to get where they need to go,” said CEO Karen King.