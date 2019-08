BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Golden Empire Transit will provide free bus rides Friday because of expected poor air quality in the Bakersfield area.

GET said it will offer free rides on its fixed routes and GET-A-Lift all day, Friday, Aug. 16.

The Air Quality Index for Friday is expected to be 154. Any AQI reading over 150 is considered unhealthy an potentially hazardous to the general population.

You can find maps and routes on GET Bus’ website.