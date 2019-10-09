GET announces plan for possible power outage

The Golden Empire Transit District(GET) has come up with a plan of operation if GET’s maintenance facility is affected by the power outages.

This is what the plan will be:

Fixed route service will operate on a Holiday schedule. Holiday schedules for all routes are indicated in

the GET Bus book. Riders can also call customer service at 869-2GET (2438) for route information.

GET-A-Lift service will provide service to those customers who are dependent on transportation for

serious medical needs. Riders can call 869-6363 for more information.

RYDE service in southwest Bakersfield will operate on a weekend schedule (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Customers

can book a RYDE from the TransLoc app or by calling 869-6380.

GET’s Administration office and customer service lines will be open.

GET apologizes for the inconvienence. “We know this poses considerable difficulty for our customers,” said Karen King, GET’s CEO. “It is our hope that the power outage will be very brief. Once PG&E restores power, we will act quickly to resume normal service.”