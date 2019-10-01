GET adding southwest Bakersfield stops to new RYDE program

The Golden Empire Transit District has announced it is extending the service area of its RYDE program to include two new destinations in southwest Bakersfield.

GET said that effective today, the service will include the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway as well as the Veterans Affairs clinic on Westwind Drive.

“RYDE is the way to travel in southwest Bakersfield because trips are only $3.50, making this program very popular with those who rely on ride-hailing services,” said GET CEO Karen King. “We are excited users can now enjoy shopping and relaxing in the River Walk area and that our servicemen and women can get to appointments at the VA clinic.”

RYDE is GET’s new on-demand program. Customers can book a RYDE using the TransLoc app, by calling GET at 661-869-6380 or by approaching a RYDE vehicle and telling the driver where they would like to travel.

For more information, visit RYDEBakersfield.com.