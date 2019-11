FILE – In this April 10, 2016, file photo, George Lopez arrives at the 2016 TV Land Icon Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Lopez reportedly is facing a misdemeanor count of battery after a scuffle with a man Oct. 14, 2018, at a New Mexico restaurant. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Well-known comedian George López is currently on his stand up comedy tour, The Wall World Tour.

According to the Rabobank Arena website, López will be performing in Bakersfield on Friday, January 24th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $36.50.