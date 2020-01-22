GEO Group proposes two detention centers in Mcfarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A large crowd packed the Mcfarland city council chamber Tuesday. They were there to protest proposed changes that would allow two prisons in the city to serve as immigration detention centers.

The rally was against GEO Group, a private company that wants to turn golden state modified community correctional facility and Central Valley modified community correctional facility into detention centers.

This would expand Kern County’s capacity for immigrant detention from 400 to 1,800.

The company says the facilities would increase economic development in a city in dire need of it.

According to the GEO Group, available jobs would increase from 154 to 173. Entry-level salaries would increase by $60,000. GEO would pay the city $1 per day, per bed, totaling over $500,000 annually. Five hundred thousand in property taxes and $1.5 million in utilities.

Those for the GEO Group didn’t take long to join the rally.

“No one wants a hardship, we just want to keep our jobs and continue to work in this community,” said S. Braley, a corrections officer at Mesa Verde Detention Center.

He and other employees made a case for their jobs and families.

This was the first of two meetings the city’s planning commission will hold in regards to GEO Group’s proposal. No decision has been made yet.

