Garth Brooks rocks Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Dive Bar Tour

It was a packed house at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace for Garth Brooks’ second stop on his Dive Bar Tour.

I was honored to be asked to report on the performance for KGET.

I was at the crystal palace 14 years ago when Garth proposed to Trisha Yearwood along side of Buck Owens.

It was a special night for me and so many others there.

Amazing is an understatment.

Garth did what he does best – perform.

Roughly 600 people packed Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace to watch the living legend perform.

People sang and danced the entire time.

Garth played some of his greatest hits including Ain’t Going Down til the Sun Comes Up, Batton Rouge and Thunder Rolls.

All he had to do was play the first chord of one of his songs and the crowd would errupt.

I’m confident most of the people there have a little bit of a hoarse voice this morning.

KGET was not allowed a camera inside, but 17 viewer Cassie Ansolabhere shared cell phone video with us.

Garth said he owed a lot to Buck Owens.

Garth said it was a phone call from Buck that launched his career many years ago.

Again, it was also with Buck at the Crystal Palace in 2005 where Garth popped the question to now wife Trisha Yearwood.

Garth really made the crowd feel special.

You could tell he was having a great time too.

He said in this day and age of social media you don’t want to say what you don’t want repeated.

He went on to say if he never performed again after the Crystal Palace, that would be ok with him.

Garth played for about an hour.

He ended his set with Friends in Low Places and The Dance.

Before he left the stage he said, “I get asked this question a lot, but from now on when people ask where is the place to play? {explitive} Bakersfield!”

The crowd went wild.

There are five stops left on his Dive Bar Tour.

Those stops have yet to be announced.

I want to give a big shout out to the crew at KUZZ and the Crystal Palace.

They did an outstanding job.

It was a whirlwind and I’m sure hard on them, but they were just great.

You can tell by how much fun people in attendance had.

Thank you to the crews at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace and KUZZ!