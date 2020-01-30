Garces Memorial students gain business experience through Ramazon campus store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The best way to learn how to run a business is running a business.

That’s the idea behind a class at Garces Memorial High School.

Student Services Director Blaine Geissel says everything you see on your screen, students either make it or manage it at the “Ramazon Student Store” on campus.

They stock the shelves, print t-shirts and even taken orders for local elementary schools and companies.

Senior Ebube Ekpemogu says he’s learned a lot about resources, finances and taxes through the course.

“It’s a fun way of learning how business works with exchanges and stuff but it’s also fun knowing you’re making something people use,” said Ekpemogu.

Ekpemogu says he wants to get into pro-soccer. He says the class is giving him tools that can help with that career.

Last year he racked up several goals in the team’s championship run.