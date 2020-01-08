Garces Memorial makes history as first local high school to have competitive dance team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A New Year brings a new team to Garces Memorial High School.

The catholic high school is making history as the first local high school to have a competitive dance team.

Garces student Ariana Borba has been dancing since she was eight and said she is excited to be part of the team.

“Well it is really cool because I get to show my peers at school everything i can do,” said Borba. “And I get to do what I love in a new place in my Garces family.”

Borba is one of 12 dancers currently enrolled on the team this spring semester.

Alexsia Drulias is one of those teammates. She has a 4.74 GPA and is heavily involved with sports, including cheerleading. She noted that dancing is very different than cheering.

“Dance is a bit much more emotional and you have to you know,” said Drulias. “It is very interpretive, so it is much more involved than cheer is.”

As they dance on this new venture, the team is in more than capable hands.

Georgia Peck has been a dance teacher for 42 years and is part of the Bakersfield Dance Company.

Not to mention Georgia is the mother of Garces High School Principal Myka Peck and principal dancer of the New York City Ballet, Tiler Peck.

“I have a principal one of the new york city ballet and at Garces Memorial High School,” said Georgia. “I couldn’t be prouder of the two of them and it’s made Garces. It’s put them on the map because we are doing something that no one else has done.”

Now there’s a space where students can come in and express themselves through dance.

“There is something more than just dance teaching, there is a rapport and relationship you build with students.” said Georgia. “When they walk in the door, they can let everything they have gone wrong and they can just come here and dance and just let it out.”

The Garces Memorial Competitive Dance Team has two competitions coming up in March and May.

In the meantime, they are practicing their choreography and getting down the fine details so they can be competition ready.