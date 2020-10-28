Garces Memorial High School resumes in-person instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garces Memorial High School is welcoming back students today.

The campus is now back open for in-person instruction. While distance learning will still be an option for families that aren’t comfortable sending their kids back to school, Garces Memorial decided to move forward with reopening the campus in accordance with state guidelines.

The administration says they’re taking the proper steps to make sure students who do return feel safe.

“Temperature checks between every period. We will sanitize the desks between every period. We have hand sanitizers in every room. We have hand washing stations all over campus,” said Principal Myka Peck. “We will spray down everything they touch between passing periods. We’ll take care of the bathrooms between break and lunch as well. We’re fogging classrooms every evening, so we’re trying to do this the safest and best way to get back on campus.”

For more on Garces Memorial’s reopening plan, visit here.