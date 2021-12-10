Garces High School adopts families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year during Christmas the Bakersfield homeless shelter does an “Adopt a Family” program. And, this year one of the donors is Garces Memorial High School. The students at Garces loaded up toys and other goodies to be delivered Friday.

“We at Garces have adopted 17 local families to organize with each homeroom class and provide Christmas presents for them, so that they can have a wonderful Christmas season this year,” said J.P Etcheverry, a Garces student.

Each homeroom class was assigned a family and students in those classes brought in gifts.