Games, methamphetamine and brass knuckles seized from illegal casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two “fish hunter” games, 21.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, brass knuckles and an Airsoft gun were among the items seized from an illegally operating casino last week, according to a court document.

A confidential informant told police there were about 10 computer monitors used for gambling inside a business in the 300 block of East 19th Street, the document says. Two people operated the business, one posted at the front door and another manning a window to take cash and pay out winnings.

The fish hunter video games involve shooting at brightly-colored fish and other undersea creatures to score points.

The difference between these illegal games and typical video games is that the fish hunter games involve chance; it’s entirely random as to whether a hit results in points.

The warrant was executed July 17.