He’s part of a rich country music legacy that started in the Kern County nightclubs of yesteryear.

Charles Lee Owen, known better by his nickname, Fuzzy.

“That’s a name my mom gave to me she said she raised the cover back and my hair was standing up and she said Fuzzy,” said Fuzzy Owen.

Born in Arkansas, he had a hankerin’ for country music.

“Country music is three chords and the truth. I like country music because its real. Everything else is songs,” Owen said.

At 17 he decided to move west after hearing about an emerging country music scene.

“Arkansas at that time wasn’t really hot for country music so I figured I better come to Bakersfield. At least it couldn’t be worse. Sure enough, it was hot here in Bakersfield,” Owen said.

By day he waited tables at Tiny’s Waffle House on Chester, by night he played in a rowdy joint called The Sad Sack.

“Now The Sad Sack had prostitution on top and a beer joint on the bottom and I’m 17 and when the cops come out we’d have to go out the window because we’re underage,” Owen said.

As a steel guitarist…

“We played six nights a week and twice on Sunday,” Owen said.

Fuzzy eventually landed a gig at the Clover Club and then the Cousin Herb Show.

“That’s where I met Bonnie Owens,” Owen said.

The two courted for a while as they sang duets and recorded together.

“Bonnie was a fine lady. A fine woman,” Owen said.

Right around the same time, while playing at the Lucky Spot, Fuzzy met would-be country music legend Merle Haggard.

“Merle sang a song. I said – whoa! That’s the best damn singing I ever heard,” Owen said.

Fuzzy, the owner of a small recording studio by the name of Talley Records, which he started with his cousin, Louis Talley, signed Merle right then and there.

“I had a lot of confidence in Merle,” Owen said.

No pen – no paper.

“I’ve never had a contract with Merele. I was always a hand shake,” Owen said.

And that’s the way it stayed.

Together the two found their way to Capitol Records and the rest is country music history.

“He went from the penatentarie to number one. That is the American Dream. Merle Haggard is the American Dream,” Owen said.

“I think we lived through an era of country music and I don’t think it’ll ever be the same,” Owen continued.

You might wonder – why?

What was it about the Bakersfield Sound?

“People don’t know what it is. I’ll tell you what I think the Bakersfield Sound is. It’s Merle Haggard and Buck Owens,” Owen said.

If you don’t agree, try this on for size…

“Let me put it like this. If I played you a record without Merle Haggard on it, would you know where it come from? No. If I played you a record without Buck Owens on it, would you know where it come from? No,” Owen said.

Now 90 years old -and one of the last original member of the iconic Bakersfield Sound, Fuzzy ended our interview with this:

“I think God played a big part in that. I want to give him credit. I’ve been blessed,” Owen said.