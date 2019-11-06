Future of High-Speed Rail in Kern County

The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced Monday it has purchased the three-acre property belonging to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Officials with the Authority told KUZZ News the $6 million purchase will help to ensure the planned route between Bakersfield and Merced does not veer off course.

“This center is actually within the exact line of high speed rail, so there was really no way around it,” said Toni Tinoco of the California High Speed Rail Authority.

While the sale is complete, the Center will not have to move right away, as the Rail Authority will lease the property back to the Center for five years.

Transportation expert Adam Cohen said the five year lease could mean it may be a while until the California High Speed Rail Authority breaks ground at the facility.

“For one, it allows the homeless center to actually find another location,” Cohen said. “It also means that we are not likely to find construction in that segment for the next five years.”

In fact, Cohen says the authority has struggled with funding.

“The funded portion is Shafter to Madera…but there is a portion into Bakersfield not yet funded, roughly $1 billion to $2 billion,” Cohen continued.

Even so, the Authority says it is sticking to its original timeline:

“Our goal is to complete the Merced-Fresno-Bakersfield high-speed rail line for early service by 2028, while also working to deliver the full phase 1 system between san Francisco and Los Angeles/Anaheim by 2033,” the Authority said in a statement.

“We’re very happy to have reached some kind of agreement,” Tinoco told KUZZ News. “Our coordination with the city of Bakersfield has been very helpful, and we want to continue our collaboration with them.”

The center is the only property in Bakersfield bought thus far by the High Speed Rail Authority.

Leaders with the City of Bakersfield are considering locations for the primary station at Golden State Avenue and F Street, and at Truxtun Avenue. and S Street.

Meanwhile, Cohen said a new business plan is expected to be released by the Authority in the coming months. That, he said, could provide better idea how the Authority plans to address the budget shortfall.