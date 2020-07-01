Furniture and bedding company acquires warehouse in Delano, expects to create 100 local jobs

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Furniture and bedding company Malouf has acquired a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse in Delano to improve its distribution network in the western U.S., and the purchase is expected to created 100 local jobs within two years.

The warehouse has a storage racking system, 185 dock doors and miles of conveyers, according to a news release. The facility previously was a distribution center for Sears.

The company plans to start shipping out of the warehouse later this year.

“We’re excited to be in an area with an excellent labor pool with a strong work ethic, and we look forward to welcoming them to our family,” Ryan Egbert, Malouf’s national director of distribution, said in the release.