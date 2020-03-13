Full closure of Garces Highway planned for next week for high-speed rail project

A full closure of Garces Highway between Magnolia and Scofield avenues near Delano is set to begin next week as part of work for the high-speed rail.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said the work will take place Monday through Friday next week for construction of the Garces Highway rail structure for the 22-mile stretch of the high-speed rail between the Tulare/Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

Eastbound traffic on Garces will be detoured south on Wildwood Road, east on Pond Avenue, north on Magnolia Avenue, then east on Garces Highway. Westbound traffic will be detoured south on Magnolia Avenue, west on Pond Avenue, north on Wildwood Road, then west on Garces Highway.