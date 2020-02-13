Frontier High Choir to perform at Srathmore Hall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 30 Frontier High School choir students are getting ready to sing their hearts out at Strathmore Hall, in Maryland just ten miles from the White House in Washington D.C.

From freshman to seniors, this group will get to sing with other choir groups from all across the country, including the San Jose State Choraliers.

Senior Connor Putman said he had to audition in the beginning of the school year for a spot. He is thrilled to be one of the thirty students who will be traveling to the nation’s capital.

“It’s really cool to be a part of and everyone in the group is really talented and excited about the trip,” said Putman.

Anica Bolanos is just as excited as Conor. She is considering music as a major or minor in college. Bolanos said this trip can possibly determine if she wants to pursue this as a career.

Bolano adds, “I am hoping that this will give me an insight of what my life can potentially be like in the future.”

Not many of these Bakersfield kids have been to Washington D.C.

They have been sacrificing a portion of their weekends for rehearsals and fundraising for this trip since the beginning of the school year.

Choir Director of Frontier High, Kyle Ball said this will be a great opportunity for these students to experience something new.

“They also get to sing with a college choir, that doesn’t happen very often, that college choir is such a high caliber,” said Ball. “But also at the performance, the whole festival choir will also be doing a premiered piece that was written for them, so no one in the world will have ever heard this.”

Now, they need the public’s help to make this happen.

The frontier high choir students are over $5,000 short. If you’d like to donate, click here. If you’d like to participate in their upcoming auction, click here.

