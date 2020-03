BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California State University, Fresno announced they will not be conducting commencement ceremonies in May due to COVID-19.

According to the university’s statement, this decision was made by guidance from public health officials in Fresno.

At this time, Fresno State will continue to explore how and when to celebrate the commencement ceremonies, depending on the quickly changing situation.

