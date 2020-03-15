Fresno County confirms second case of Covid-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) – Fresno County Public Health Department confirms the second case of Covid-19.

According to the department’s website, both cases of the virus are “travel-related” and were not communally transmitted.

Fresno County Public Health adds there is no immediate threat to the general public. But they plan to announce a local emergency proclamation on Tuesday in response to this second travel-related case.

“We are proclaiming a local emergency to more efficiently respond to the event at hand and to better respond as a community,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer. We want to be able to lower anxiety levels in our community. We will get through this. We are better together.”

The first coronavirus case in Fresno County was announced last week when an elderly Fresno man tested positive after he traveled on a Grand Princess cruise ship in late February.