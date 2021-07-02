Free Fishing Day happening this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend kicks off the first of two free fishing days in California.  

Saturday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will allow people to fish without a sport fishing license. To fish the rest of the year, a license is required and available for purchase online through CDFW’s website.

A basic annual license in California currently costs $52.66 while a one-day fishing license costs $17.02.

The CDFW urges anglers to fish responsibly and choose waters not suffering extensively from drought conditions.

The second Free Fishing Day will take place Sept. 4.

