Free, cheap coffee up for grabs in honor of National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers rejoice! National Coffee Day is coming this Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the national chains and local businesses that are offering free or reduced-price coffee in honor of the day. This article will be updated as we learn about more deals being offered.

7-Eleven

This convenience store chain is offering $1 any-size coffees.



Cinnabon

Cinnabon is offering a free 12-ounce coffee to customers on Sunday.



Dagny’s Coffee Co.

Anyone who purchases a double-shot espresso on Sunday will receive a free affogato upgrade. Affogato is an Italian dessert that is essentially a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with espresso. In addition, Dagny’s will have materials available for customers to decorate their grande cups in recognition of the day.



Del Taco

Customers can get a free iced coffee with any purchase from Friday through Sunday.



Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ has a buy-one-get-one free offer on Sunday for anyone who purchases a regular hot coffee.



Krispy Kreme

The company is getting a head start in celebrating National Coffee Day, with participating shops offering a limited edition glazed doughnut with coffee-flavored cream available every day this week. On Sunday, customers can get the doughnut and a cup of coffee for free.



Pilot Flying J

Guests can get a free cup of any hot or cold coffee on Sunday through the Pilot Flying J app.