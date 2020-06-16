Live Now
KGET’s Keep Kern Cool virtual fan drive is going on now!

Fox Theater releases message in support of black community

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater has released a message saying it stands with the black community in support of “an inclusive and just world,” and will work to become better allies in promoting social justice.

“The arts are a way for us to celebrate stories of love, life and belonging, and now is the time to unite, listen and learn from their stories; those of systemic racism, oppression and injustice,” the theater’s message read.

“We must educate one another to bring a positive change and will work to amplify the voices of those facing racism,” it said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News