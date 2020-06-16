Fox Theater releases message in support of black community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater has released a message saying it stands with the black community in support of “an inclusive and just world,” and will work to become better allies in promoting social justice.

“The arts are a way for us to celebrate stories of love, life and belonging, and now is the time to unite, listen and learn from their stories; those of systemic racism, oppression and injustice,” the theater’s message read.

“We must educate one another to bring a positive change and will work to amplify the voices of those facing racism,” it said.