BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater is holding a Graduation Picture Day on June 13.

The theater will have its marquee say “Congratulations Class of 2021” and Kern County graduates of all ages can come out and take photographs with their cap and gown under the marquee. The middle line of the marquee will be left blank for graduates to photoshop in their school’s name.

“We’re proud of our community’s students for persevering and graduating during a tough school year,” the theater said.