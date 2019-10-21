Fourth homicide in less than a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being stabbed just after 8 a.m.

As parents dropped off children for school at the bus stop on Lomita Drive and Adams Street, a man holding his chest asked for help.

A mother dropping off her child tells 17 News she saw the man coming out of a nearby home as he stumbled to stop the school bus.

Alarmed children looked on from the bus as the mother approached the man and noticed he was bleeding extensively from his chest.

The woman tells 17 News that the man kept asking for water and fell twice as he attempted to stand up.

The man collapsed on the side of the street and according to the woman, he was still alive when paramedics arrived.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office tells 17 News the man died at a local hospital soon after being taken.

The mother who helped the man lives nearby where the crime took place. She expresses to 17 News her deep concern over the safety of her children and others.

Just over a year ago a double homicide took place on the same block where the man was stabbed.

On Oct. 6, 2018, Celenna Sanchez, 24, and Jessie James John, 27, were shot and killed at a residence on Lomita Drive.

At this moment there is no indication that leads investigators to believe that both events are related, according to KCSO.

This homicide is the 83rd in Kern County for 2019, according to our Homicide Tracker . This time last year the county had 97 reported homicides.

The name of the man has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.